12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:55am   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 20.96% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 7.36% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 5.16% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.7 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock declined by 6.27% to $106.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 3.66% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 2.84% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares fell 2.78% to $201.55. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 2.19% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
  • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares decreased by 1.91% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

