12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 20.96% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares rose 7.36% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $52.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $122.2 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 5.16% to $4.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.7 million.
Losers
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock declined by 6.27% to $106.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares declined by 3.66% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 2.84% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares fell 2.78% to $201.55. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 billion.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares decreased by 2.19% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
- Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares decreased by 1.91% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.0 million.
