 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $1.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 5.65% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares increased by 5.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares rose 5.24% to $18.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  •  

Losers

  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 24.14% to $1.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.87% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock decreased by 3.39% to $243.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 2.92% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $597.4 million.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock fell 2.72% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares decreased by 2.54% to $392.0. The company's market cap stands at $409.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ASPU + BQ)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Aspen Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021
Aspen Group's Earnings: A Preview
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com