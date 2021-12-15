12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 11.87% to $1.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares rose 5.65% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.9 million.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares increased by 5.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.2 million.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares rose 5.24% to $18.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $699.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock decreased by 24.14% to $1.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.87% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock decreased by 3.39% to $243.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 billion.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 2.92% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $597.4 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock fell 2.72% to $10.02. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares decreased by 2.54% to $392.0. The company's market cap stands at $409.3 billion.
