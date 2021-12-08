12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock increased by 22.63% to $2.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock increased by 21.85% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 13.76% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 9.9% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares rose 9.34% to $36.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares moved upwards by 8.93% to $648.14. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 billion.
Losers
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) stock declined by 7.32% to $14.32 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 5.79% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock decreased by 4.71% to $69.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 4.01% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock decreased by 3.99% to $12.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 billion.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock fell 3.46% to $7.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion.
