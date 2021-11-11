12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock moved upwards by 32.29% to $18.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $954.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 15.82% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 15.63% to $16.2. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares increased by 11.28% to $20.91. The company's market cap stands at $654.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) stock rose 9.7% to $19.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) stock increased by 5.51% to $44.96. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock decreased by 14.02% to $24.85 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares fell 10.52% to $17.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.5 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock fell 10.46% to $20.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares decreased by 6.62% to $40.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock declined by 4.65% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock fell 3.13% to $99.98. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
