12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:56am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock increased by 9.08% to $69.62 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares rose 7.97% to $34.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 6.78% to $21.87. The company's market cap stands at $778.3 million.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 6.68% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.5 million.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock increased by 6.58% to $850.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 6.55% to $11.87. The company's market cap stands at $822.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) stock decreased by 16.73% to $76.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares fell 4.46% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares fell 3.85% to $90.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 3.29% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 2.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares declined by 2.88% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
