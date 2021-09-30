 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $13.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock moved upwards by 6.11% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock increased by 5.83% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
  • Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) shares rose 5.62% to $21.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares rose 5.58% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock increased by 5.04% to $11.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares fell 7.21% to $4.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined by 4.51% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) shares fell 3.19% to $8.52. The company's market cap stands at $92.5 million.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) stock fell 3.15% to $10.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.1 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 2.53% to $7.71. The company's market cap stands at $423.9 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined by 1.48% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

