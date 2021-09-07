 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:22am   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $5.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.2 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 5.58% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.7 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 5.33% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $279.4 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 4.88% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.6 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock increased by 4.49% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.
  • E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) stock increased by 4.04% to $12.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares decreased by 9.68% to $6.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $996.1 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock fell 7.06% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 4.96% to $5.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) stock decreased by 3.77% to $45.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 3.3% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $579.9 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares fell 3.16% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

