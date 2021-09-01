12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $27.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $115.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares moved upwards by 8.58% to $26.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $72.0 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 5.93% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $67.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares fell 16.24% to $9.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock fell 14.78% to $17.01. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock declined by 7.71% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.2 million.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock fell 4.86% to $37.4. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 3.43% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $979.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 2.52% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.1 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers