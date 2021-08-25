 Skip to main content

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 8:06am   Comments
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $4.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 6.28% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 5.64% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 5.59% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $31.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock rose 4.09% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 5.29% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock decreased by 3.27% to $106.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock decreased by 3.21% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 2.62% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares decreased by 2.39% to $101.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock decreased by 2.29% to $20.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

 

 

 

