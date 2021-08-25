12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares moved upwards by 10.68% to $4.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 6.28% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 5.64% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 5.59% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $31.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock rose 4.09% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 5.29% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock decreased by 3.27% to $106.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock decreased by 3.21% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock decreased by 2.62% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares decreased by 2.39% to $101.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock decreased by 2.29% to $20.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers