12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock increased by 7.87% to $5.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.6 million.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $67.1 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock rose 5.88% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock rose 5.78% to $14.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $96.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock rose 5.34% to $7.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares decreased by 8.31% to $3.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares declined by 7.85% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
- Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock declined by 2.28% to $3.86. The company's market cap stands at $120.7 million.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock declined by 1.94% to $106.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) stock decreased by 1.73% to $26.7. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 billion.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock fell 1.69% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers