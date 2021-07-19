12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock increased by 26.47% to $4.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $101.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock increased by 14.5% to $8.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock rose 7.88% to $191.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock moved upwards by 2.98% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock rose 1.98% to $13.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares rose 1.81% to $12.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares declined by 38.74% to $4.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares decreased by 9.79% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock fell 8.85% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock decreased by 7.15% to $5.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock decreased by 6.59% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares decreased by 6.41% to $17.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.0 million.
