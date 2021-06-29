12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 4.59% to $6.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 3.73% to $28.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 3.66% to $24.9. The company's market cap stands at $553.1 million.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock increased by 3.63% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 3.44% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $69.34. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.
Losers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 3.67% to $52.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock decreased by 2.19% to $46.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock fell 2.14% to $137.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares declined by 1.96% to $110.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 1.89% to $104.68. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 1.36% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
