 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock rose 4.59% to $6.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 3.73% to $28.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock rose 3.66% to $24.9. The company's market cap stands at $553.1 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock increased by 3.63% to $35.95. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares increased by 3.44% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares moved upwards by 3.18% to $69.34. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares fell 3.67% to $52.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 billion.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) stock decreased by 2.19% to $46.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock fell 2.14% to $137.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 billion.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares declined by 1.96% to $110.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock decreased by 1.89% to $104.68. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 1.36% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (GLG + INFO)

Price Over Earnings Overview: IHS Markit
How Does IHS Markit's Debt Look?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Patterson Companies Drops On Earnings Miss; Entera Bio Shares Gain
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Gemini Therapeutics Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; IHS Markit Earnings Beat Views
IHS Markit: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers