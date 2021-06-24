12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares increased by 6.07% to $31.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 5.31% to $39.05.
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $21.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock rose 4.61% to $34.0.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares increased by 4.29% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 4.27% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined by 5.13% to $15.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.1 million.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock fell 3.51% to $41.85. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) stock fell 2.46% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 1.85% to $7.96. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined by 1.62% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $182.8 million.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares fell 1.47% to $100.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 billion.
