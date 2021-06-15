 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 14.28% to $5.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $11.58. The company's market cap stands at $425.6 million.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 5.33% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $274.1 million.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 4.37% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares increased by 3.08% to $8.35.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock decreased by 5.98% to $42.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares decreased by 5.89% to $26.4.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 3.27% to $7.12.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock declined by 3.12% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.7 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 2.47% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 2.46% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (TACO + UXIN)

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers