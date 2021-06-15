12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 14.28% to $5.92 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock moved upwards by 9.14% to $11.58. The company's market cap stands at $425.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 5.33% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $274.1 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares increased by 4.37% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) shares increased by 3.08% to $8.35.
Losers
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock decreased by 5.98% to $42.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares decreased by 5.89% to $26.4.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares fell 3.27% to $7.12.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock declined by 3.12% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.7 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 2.47% to $31.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock fell 2.46% to $8.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers