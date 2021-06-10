12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares increased by 14.91% to $5.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $109.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 9.42% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares increased by 8.12% to $661.0. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) stock increased by 7.45% to $65.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 6.62% to $8.5.
Losers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares decreased by 9.06% to $11.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $137.5 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 7.76% to $279.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares decreased by 5.67% to $58.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock declined by 5.42% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares declined by 5.32% to $48.5.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock declined by 4.28% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers