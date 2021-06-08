 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $21.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $50.8 million.
  • Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares rose 4.01% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $204.4 million.
  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares increased by 3.81% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 3.67% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
  • Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) stock increased by 3.67% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) stock declined by 9.98% to $3.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock fell 7.55% to $24.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell 3.53% to $164.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares declined by 3.16% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.3 million.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock declined by 1.89% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 billion.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares decreased by 1.82% to $227.25.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BYFC + BBDC)

Understanding Barings BDC's Ex-Dividend Date
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts In George Floyd's Killing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers