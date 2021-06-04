12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares rose 12.04% to $42.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares rose 6.72% to $189.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares increased by 6.38% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares increased by 5.87% to $5.95. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock increased by 5.52% to $47.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $14.96. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares declined by 6.07% to $4.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock fell 4.04% to $53.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares fell 3.88% to $31.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 billion.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) stock fell 3.71% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock declined by 3.25% to $14.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock fell 2.9% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion.
