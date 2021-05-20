12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 7.85% to $2.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) shares moved upwards by 6.74% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved upwards by 5.77% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $306.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares increased by 5.26% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 5.09% to $25.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 4.77% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $455.6 million.
Losers
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares decreased by 9.5% to $71.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 8.25% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock fell 5.47% to $49.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares fell 3.62% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock decreased by 3.44% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $185.3 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock fell 2.83% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers