11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $10.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock rose 3.3% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $699.0 million.
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $27.48. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- KT (NYSE:KT) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $13.31. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares increased by 1.29% to $45.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock rose 1.17% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion.
Losers
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock fell 23.88% to $2.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares decreased by 12.47% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares declined by 10.28% to $12.93.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock decreased by 10.1% to $13.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares decreased by 8.66% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.1 million.
