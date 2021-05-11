 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $10.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock rose 3.3% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $699.0 million.
  • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares moved upwards by 2.46% to $27.48. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $13.31. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) shares increased by 1.29% to $45.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock rose 1.17% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock fell 23.88% to $2.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares decreased by 12.47% to $25.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares declined by 10.28% to $12.93.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock decreased by 10.1% to $13.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.7 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares decreased by 8.66% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CNSL + AMC)

'Shiba Don't Fear Wall Street:' Dogecoin Statue Said To Appear In Front Of Charging Bull
What's Up With AMC Stock?
3 Reddit Stocks That Could Make Big Moves Lower This Week
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Adds $11B To Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin's Net Worth
AMC Staring At 'Increasingly Favorable Environment,' CEO Says With 7 Million People Walking Into Its Theaters In Q1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers