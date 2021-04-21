12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock rose 9.71% to $5.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock rose 6.94% to $19.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $5.19. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares moved upwards by 4.01% to $12.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $542.7 million.
- Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares increased by 3.34% to $39.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 2.62% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
Losers
- Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) shares decreased by 6.44% to $17.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $882.5 million.
- The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) stock decreased by 5.19% to $158.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock declined by 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 4.29% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 3.73% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock declined by 3.11% to $18.72. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
