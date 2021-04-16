12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock increased by 16.18% to $42.71 during Friday's regular session. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 348.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 12.21% to $9.41. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 166.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.2 million.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $58.32. Ballys's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 476.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock moved upwards by 8.59% to $100.49. The current volume of 401.8K shares is 179.0% of Citi Trends's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 08:06 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.4 million.
- Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) shares rose 6.96% to $22.73. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.3K shares, making up 166.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 6.74% to $2.53. As of 08:06 EST, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million, which is 402.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock decreased by 14.1% to $0.74 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for ToughBuilt Industries's stock is 5.7 million as of 08:06 EST. This is 114.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock declined by 14.06% to $2.63. KBS Fashion Group's stock is trading at a volume of 367.9K shares as of 08:06 EST. This is 109.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares decreased by 13.3% to $13.17. As of 08:06 EST, LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 151.0K, which is 119.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.3 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 12.5% to $35.74. Trading volume for this security as of 08:06 EST is 57.1 million, which is 374.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares fell 11.93% to $4.15. As of 08:06 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 947.1K shares, making up 97.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares declined by 11.88% to $2.82. As of 08:06 EST, Tuniu's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 66.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers