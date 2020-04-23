20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) stock rose 31.29% to $28.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) stock rose 11.78% to $13.09. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Apr 15, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

• Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock rose 11.11% to $3.60. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares rose 10.19% to $16.44.

• Neptune Wellness Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares increased by 10.05% to $2.08. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jan 31, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $3.40.

• Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) shares rose 9.47% to $7.40. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.

• Alkermes, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares increased by 9.45% to $17.61. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 2, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock rose 9.31% to $58.48. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $48.

• Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock rose 9.26% to $1.18.

Losers

• Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares declined 12.52% to $9.50 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) stock fell 11.04% to $5.40.

• Streamline Health Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares declined 10.77% to $0.85.

• electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) shares fell 9.32% to $1.07. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock decreased by 6.75% to $0.78.

• Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares declined 4.41% to $5.85. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on Mar 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock declined 3.97% to $0.55. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares decreased by 3.48% to $0.28.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock fell 3.39% to $2.85.

• Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) stock fell 3.30% to $0.88.