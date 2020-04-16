Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock moved upwards by 8.30% to $0.71 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares rose 7.84% to $0.20.

Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) stock increased by 7.68% to $147.17.

Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 4.70% to $1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE:TSM) shares rose 4.43% to $51.86.

Allot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares moved upwards by 4.26% to $9.79.

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock rose 3.81% to $1.09.

Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG) stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASML) shares increased by 3.35% to $291.95. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $300.

 

Losers

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 11.23% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Koss, Inc. (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares declined 9.84% to $1.10.

Weidai, Inc. (NYSE:WEI) shares declined 7.97% to $1.27.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock declined 5.26% to $2.52. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILT) stock declined 4.39% to $7.84.

Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 3.46% to $4.74.

DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) stock declined 3.37% to $0.49.

 

Related Articles (PHUN + VISL)

86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga