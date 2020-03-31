17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock surged 104.67% to $8.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) stock rose 17.48% to $9.88. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.

• Tiziana Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares increased by 12.90% to $2.10.

• InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares increased by 10.48% to $3.90.

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.40.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock rose 4.99% to $6.94. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE:TEVA) shares surged 3.87% to $8.85. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.

Losers

• Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock plummeted 70.99% to $3.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 31, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock declined 30.23% to $0.24.

• Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares declined 21.93% to $0.89.

• Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock decreased by 13.22% to $1.97.

• electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock plummeted 9.92% to $1.09. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) stock fell 6.86% to $0.41.

• Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares decreased by 4.26% to $6.07. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Mar 31, the current rating is at Sell.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock decreased by 3.33% to $0.58.

• Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRFS) stock decreased by 3.25% to $19.93.

• Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORV) stock declined 3.25% to $0.36.