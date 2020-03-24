12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares surged 11.33% to $10.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.

• Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock increased by 10.64% to $11.02. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares increased by 10.21% to $18.79. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 18, is at Underweight, with a price target of $21.

• Wynn Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock increased by 9.43% to $63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $144.

• MGM Resorts Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MGM) shares increased by 9.29% to $10. According to the most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Mar 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 8.78% to $4.71. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on Jan 27, the current rating is at Buy.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock surged 8.58% to $10.50. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) shares rose 8.40% to $30.60. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock increased by 7.34% to $7.90. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares surged 7.08% to $12.85. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 23, is at Underweight, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Blue Apron Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) stock plummeted 7.39% to $11.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Waitr Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares plummeted 6.41% to $1.46.