Tom Lee Says Energy Over Oil: Here Are 15 Stocks To Play The Idea
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 4:45pm   Comments
Tom Lee is a managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. On CNBC’s "Fast Money," he continued his bullish bias Tuesday on energy stocks over oil stocks by comparing oil prices to household items by the barrel.

Oil is still cheap and the burden is quite small comparatively, he said. 

“If you’re paying $90 per barrel, you’re still paying close to $200 for Diet Coke (NYSE: KO) and $300 for bottled water.”

With that in mind, here are 15 energy stocks to play into 2022:

  • Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN)
  • Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR)
  • Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO)
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (ARCA: XLE)
  • EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT)
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)
  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP)
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP)
  • Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM)
  • Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG)
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)
  • Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)
  • Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE)
  • Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)
     

