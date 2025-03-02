$21 Trillion Wealth-Creating Stocks Are Still Undervalued — Three Big Bargains To Buy Now

In a recent analysis by Morningstar, it was revealed that despite their impressive performance over the past decade, three of the biggest wealth-creating stocks are still considered undervalued.

What Happened: Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott identified the top stocks that have generated the most value for investors over the past decade.

The list includes big names like NVIDIA Corp NVDA, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Alphabet Inc GOOG, Meta Platforms Inc META, Tesla TSLA, and Broadcom Inc AVGO, all of which have created over $1 trillion in shareholder value, reports the Insider.

Despite their significant value creation, Arnott found that three of these stocks – Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH – are currently trading at a discount to their fair value estimates, making them potentially attractive buys for long-term investors.

Microsoft, known for its AI innovation and cloud computing platform Azure, is expected to continue its profitability and efficient capital expenditure. Alphabet, another major player in the cloud computing space, is anticipated to see revenue growth from its AI-driven search engine and YouTube business.

UnitedHealth Group, despite recent controversies, is believed to be undervalued based on its operating profits.

Why It Matters: Arnott’s analysis suggests that these stocks, with their wide economic moats and potential for long-term benefits, could be good starting points for investors seeking long-term investments.

The undervaluation of these stocks, despite their significant value creation, presents a potential opportunity for investors to buy into these companies at a discount.

This could lead to significant returns in the long run, especially considering the strong market positions and innovative technologies that these companies possess.

