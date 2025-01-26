Trump's Tariff Plans Ignite Market Rally, Pushing Stocks To Record Highs

President Donald Trump‘s hints at upcoming increases in tariffs have ignited a significant market rally, propelling stocks to unprecedented highs.

What Happened: Earlier, the market was apprehensive about the potential inflationary effects of Trump’s tariff plan. However, the President’s initial actions have flipped this narrative, fueling market confidence in economic growth over the forthcoming four years.

Stocks have been on a consistent upward climb since Trump took office. The S&P 500 reached a record high on Thursday, recovering from an early-year sell-off as traders digested a flurry of White House orders and policy declarations. However, On Friday it fell to just 0.3%.

Despite Friday’s decline, optimism around Trump’s pro-business policies has largely driven risk assets higher this week, with investors focusing on his inauguration.

Traders were also reassured by the absence of formal tariff actions, as Trump has so far issued only threats on that front during his initial days in office.

All three major indexes logged their second consecutive weekly gains, suggesting a strong rebound in the bull market after December’s pullback. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each advanced approximately 1.7% for the week, while the Dow rose 2.2%.

While addressing world leaders in Davos on Thursday, Trump said that he would demand that interest rates drop immediately. He also said he would ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to lower the price of oil.

Nancy Tengler, the chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments told Business Insider, “Now investors are focused on, okay, the executive orders are coming through, he’s serious about deregulation, he’s serious about getting the tax cuts.”

“Those are important elements for the market, because — whether you agree with him or not, that’s never the issue. The issue is the uncertainty. And so it looks like we’re going to have a regular order of business and things are going to chug along,” she told the outlet.

The AAII’s most recent Investor Sentiment Survey showed a significant uptick in investor sentiment. It revealed that 43% of investors were bullish on stocks over the next six months, a substantial rise from the previous week’s 25%.

Trump’s executive actions this week have redirected the market’s attention towards higher growth and away from the potential risks of an unpredictable trade policy. The President also unveiled a $500 billion deal among OpenAI, Oracle ORCL, and SoftBank SFTBY to expand AI infrastructure, triggering a surge in AI tech stocks.

Why It Matters: The market’s positive response to Trump’s tariff orders and policy announcements signifies a shift in investor sentiment. The focus has moved from potential inflationary risks to prospects for economic growth.

This change is reflected in the record highs reached by stocks and the bullish outlook of investors.

The President’s announcement of a $500 billion deal to build more AI infrastructure also indicates a strategic move towards technological advancement, which could further stimulate economic growth and boost investor confidence in the tech sector.

