Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather

Several space stocks jumped last week on successful missions and bullish analyst coverage, while others slipped due to delays and new offerings.

Here's a look at what's going on the space sector:

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares are up nearly 17% over the past five days, even after dipping slightly on Monday.

Several analysts have recently updated coverage on the stock, including:

BofA Securities initiated coverage on AST with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $55.

Scotiabank analyst Andres Coello downgraded AST from a Sector Outperform rating to a Sector Perform rating and announced a $45.40 price target.

B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on AST and raised the price target from $36 to $44.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB shares hit all-time highs last week after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and raised its target from $33 to $50, citing continued progress on the company's Neutron rocket development and a growing satellite systems unit.

Rocket Lab has a 100% mission success rate in 2025 with 10 Electron missions completed year-to-date and four successful launches in June alone.

BlackSky – BKSY

BlackSky Technology, Inc. BKSY stock plunged last week after the company announced an upsized $160 million senior convertible notes offering and disclosed disappointing preliminary second-quarter results.

The company disclosed in an 8-K filing preliminary, unaudited second-quarter revenue of $22 million, versus the estimate of $27.73 million.

In the same filing, the company estimated fiscal year revenue in a range of $105 million to $130 million.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares have gained 33% on strong volume and rising investor sentiment over the past week. The company is set to report its second-quarter results before the opening bell on Aug. 6.

Planet Labs – PL

Last Thursday, Planet Labs Pbc PL announced an expanded multi-year contract with Colombia's Instituto Geográfico Agustín Codazzi to provide satellite data and AI-powered analytics for land management.

Planet Labs shares are up more than 32% over the past month on a series of major recent contract wins with global defense and intelligence agencies.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR stock dropped more than 9% on Monday despite a lack of company-specific news.

Last week, BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained an Underperform rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $16 to $10.50.

Project Kuiper

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN advanced its Project Kuiper satellite initiative by launching 24 new satellites last week, bringing the total to 78. Amazon partnered with SpaceX, parent company of rival Starlink, for the launch.

