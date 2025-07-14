July 14, 2025 12:14 PM 2 min read

Space Stock Watch: SpaceX Prepares Launch For Project Kuiper, Jim Cramer Calls Rocket Lab A Buy

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
SpaceX is preparing the first of three planned launches for Project Kuiper this week, and Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB selected a partner to aid in the build-out of its Neutron rocket landing pad

Here's a look at recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector. 

Office of Space Commerce Funding 

More than 450 U.S. space, satellite and defense companies urged the Senate to maintain the Office of Space Commerce's (OSC) funding at $65 million in the upcoming 2026 appropriations bill. 

The OSC, a division within the Department of Commerce, is responsible for shaping space commerce policy and fostering the economic and technological advancement of the U.S. commercial space industry.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab, deemed “one of the hottest stocks in the universe” by Jim Cramer, announced last week that it had selected Bollinger Shipyards to build the ocean landing platform for its Neutron reusable rocket. 

The sea-based landing platform named ‘Return On Investment’ will be equipped with propulsion systems to maintain the platform’s target position, thermal protection systems to conserve electrical and other support equipment and technology for securing and processing the Neutron rocket. 

Rocket Lab said ‘Return On Investment’ is expected to enter service in 2026.

Project Kuiper – AMZN

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday morning to deploy a payload of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Project Kuiper satellites. The launch will be the first of three planned Falcon 9 missions scheduled to support the deployment of Project Kuiper satellites. 

Intuitive Machines – LUNR 

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR  announced a partnership last week with Space Forge, Inc., a space-based semiconductor manufacturing company who intends to produce seed crystals without defects in space and return them to Earth. 

"Manufacturing semiconductors in space offers significant performance benefits, but realizing that potential requires dependable, repeatable Earth return capability," said Michelle Flemming, President of Space Forge.  

"Joining Intuitive Machines' Earth reentry effort provides a pathway for our materials science expertise to directly inform the development of a reliable return system," Flemming added.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS 

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS continued to be one of the top trending tickers last week despite a lack of company specific news and the stock is up more than 22% over the past month. 

