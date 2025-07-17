July 17, 2025 5:48 PM 1 min read

BlackSky Stock Drops After Hours: What Happened? (UPDATED)

Erica Kollmann
BlackSky Technology, Inc. BKSY shares are dropping in Thursday's extended trading after the company announced plans to offer $125 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2033. 

The company also disclosed preliminary second-quarter revenue and fiscal year guidance below estimates.

The Details: BlackSky also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million principal amount of the notes.

The company said it intends to use approximately $103.1 million of proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under, and terminate, its secured term loan facility and approximately $10.2 million of proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under, and terminate, its secured revolving credit facility. 

The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

BlackSky also disclosed in an 8-K filing preliminary, unaudited second-quarter revenue of $22 million, versus the estimate of $27.73 million.

In the same filing, the company estimated fiscal year revenue in a range of $105 million to $130 million.

BKSY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BlackSky Technology stock was down 21.92% at $22.09 in Thursday's extended trading. 

