Planet Labs (PL) Stock Surges On Major Defense Contracts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL are soaring Tuesday morning after the satellite imaging company announced a series of major recent contract wins with global defense and intelligence agencies.

What To Know: The agreements include a €240 million contract funded by Germany, which incorporates a multi-year, eight-figure annual renewal for data and AI services.

In the U.S., the Defense Innovation Unit expanded its contract with Planet to provide AI-driven alerts for the Indo-Pacific Command. The company also secured a seven-figure expansion with the U.S. Navy for Pacific maritime surveillance and a separate seven-figure deal with NATO for persistent monitoring.

These wins follow Planet’s recent earnings call where leadership highlighted a strategic shift toward AI-enabled products. CEO Will Marshall noted that the “changing geopolitical landscape” is driving unprecedented interest.



Analyst Ratings: In recent analyst updates, sentiment on Planet Labs has been mixed. On June 30, Goldman Sachs shifted its stance, downgrading the stock from Buy to Neutral and setting a price target of $4.60. This move suggests a more cautious outlook on the company’s near-term performance.

In contrast, on June 24, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained its Overweight rating, viewing the stock favorably with a price target range of $6.30 to $8.50. Earlier in the month, on June 6, both Citigroup and Wedbush reiterated their positive outlooks, maintaining Buy and Outperform ratings, respectively, with price targets in the $5 to $7 range.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PL shares are trading higher by 4.58% to $6.38 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.72 and a 52-week low of $1.73.

Image: Shutterstock