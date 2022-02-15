Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 15, 2022: Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Using the Benzinga Pro Newsfeed, traders and investors can quickly search for recent news on a stock and make a decision about what a stock might be moving on today.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): Shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 19.43% into the red year-to-date. However, solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA): Tesla said Monday it has expanded its supercharger network across all of Netherlands; “Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.”

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX): Shares are trading higher after BofA Securities reinstated a Buy on the stock and announced an $84 price target. The company is expected to report earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR): Shares of the software analytics firm were up Monday due to a note from the CEO that read “Every large organization, in every industry and sector in the world, is becoming a software company, willingly or otherwise. There are no goods or services or government today without software.” The company reports earnings Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD): Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer were trending higher on Monday as the company completed the acquisition of Xilinx. This move bolsters the competition between Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and AMD.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) reported quarterly earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 67 cents by 20%. The company reported quarterly sales of $407.60 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $358.10 million by 13.82%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): Shares were trading higher after the company announced ticket sales will open to the general public starting Feb. 16.

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP): Shares of the stock have been trending lower this week after receiving an Underperform rating, while Keybanc maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $1,250 to $1,150.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST): Post is expected to distribute approximately 78 million shares of common stock of BellRing Distribution on a pro rata basis to Post shareholders on the distribution date for the spin-off, which is Feb. 25.