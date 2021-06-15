 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lordstown Motors Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 15, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are trading higher Tuesday after comments from the executive team of what’s next for the company.

What Happened: Lordstown announced it has firm orders a week after executives said there were no binding orders and the company was running out of cash.

“Currently we have enough orders for production for ’21 and ’22,” President Rich Schmidt said at a Tuesday event.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and its Chief Financial Officer both resigned from the company earlier this week.

Schmidt declined to comment on an ongoing SEC inquiry into the company. He said Lordstown is looking for additional funds from early investors including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM).

RIDE Price Action: Shares of Lordstown Motors are up 9% to $10.12 at publciation time.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIDE)

DraftKings Falls On Hindenburg Short Report, Calls Out Sports Betting Co. For Skirting Law & Hiding 'Black Market Operations'
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
SPACs Attack Recap: 7 SPAC Deals, SPAC Rumors And Headline News From Last Week
Lordstown Motors Analyst On CEO Departure: 'Interim C-Suite Team Appears To Be An Upgrade'
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Lordstown Motors
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric pickup truck electric vehicles Lordstown Endurance Steve Burns why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas