Could Bitcoin Really Hit $280,000 in 2025? This Legendary Trader Thinks So

Renowned trader Peter Brandt has backed a Bitcoin BTC/USD price prediction chart that suggests the cryptocurrency could reach a staggering $280,000 by the end of 2025.

What Happened: Brandt endorsed a Bitcoin cycle chart that aligns the four major Bitcoin cycles since 2011. The chart predicts that Bitcoin could hit its peak somewhere between September and December 2025.

The chart also hints at a price range of $150,000-$180,000 during a mid-channel run. However, if the pattern mirrors previous cycles and reaches the upper red line, the price could skyrocket to around $250,000-$280,000.

Brandt’s support of the chart adds weight to the prediction, considering his vast experience in market forecasting.

The chart also displays a trend of diminishing returns with each cycle, implying that the rise may be less steep this time.

If Bitcoin continues to adhere to these patterns, the next 12-15 months could witness a new all-time high, even if the percentage gain is not as substantial as in previous years.

Why It Matters: The report also brings up the possibility of new factors such as ETF flows, interest rates, and global liquidity potentially modifying this timeline.

These elements could introduce a level of unpredictability to the market, potentially disrupting the projected timeline and price points.

As such, while the chart and Brandt’s endorsement provide a possible trajectory for Bitcoin, investors should be aware that the cryptocurrency market’s volatility could lead to different outcomes.

