Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Coinbase, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses why an American entertainment colossus has a bright future.

Other featured articles show how proxy season is shaping up, and what the ramifications of the halt on one of the COVID-19 vaccines could be.

Also, see the prospects for a pet wellness play, a major auto parts retailer, lumber stocks, EV charging stocks and more.

Cover story "Disney's 'Triple Play' Signals a Bright Future" by Jack Hough makes the case that, as Disneyland reopens, bullish investors are counting on parks, TV and the fast-growing streaming business to power Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) forward under Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek.

Leslie P. Norton's "Proxy Season 2021 Looks Unusually Active, as Investors Press a Range of Concerns" discusses how shareholder resolutions on racial equity, climate change and political spending dominate the stage. Some boards already have agreed to changes. Are Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) among them?

In "A Smart Way to Play the Pet-Care Industry's Boom," Daren Fonda discusses how Idaho-based PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) makes and sells pet-health products and operates a fast-growing vet-clinic service. See why Barron's believes its shares look like a rare bargain in the booming pet wellness business.

A halt in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine won't hinder the U.S. vaccination campaign or the economic recovery, according to "J&J's Vaccine Pause Could Have Ripple Effects for the World" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. Does it raise the risk of the global vaccination effort faltering, though?

In Teresa Rivas' "With Americans Driving Again, O'Reilly Automotive Is Poised to Win," discover how the biggest of the major auto-parts retailers had a bumpy road during the pandemic, but by adding stores and gaining share, O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) looks set to take advantage of a return to normalcy.

"Coinbase Is the Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom" by Avi Salzman points out that cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) issued stock at an ideal moment, and it started trading at almost exactly a $100 billion valuation. Find out why Barron's thinks that the stock is worth so much more.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

Some lumber prices are up 50% in the past month. So says Jack Hough's "Lumber Is Through the Roof. We Nail the Stocks." Barron's "bought a set of wood-chopping tools" and went hunting for stocks. See what Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) have to offer investors now.

In "4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices," Al Root reveals why the total market value of electric-vehicle-charging stocks, including ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT), amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV-maker stocks combined.

Eric J. Savitz's "Amazon Can Be a $3 Trillion Company in 3 Years. Here's How" suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to get bigger. Maybe a lot bigger. See how Barron's thinks the Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary and advertising will help drive growth despite some near-term challenges.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The annual Barron's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors and teams

Where advisors are finding yields of 4% or more

How growing up with no hot water shaped one of the world's most influential investors

Whether cryptocurrency can escape the dollar's gravity

How today's markets could be beyond irrational exuberance

Why sliding bond yields were good for stocks

The wild card in the consumer-driven recovery

The known unknowns that cast doubt on the fate of stocks

Active small-cap funds that are ready to run

Why the rebound from China's crackdown on internet giants will be slow

What it would take for the S&P 500 to hit 4,500 by year's end

Whether CEOs should seek board approval on social justice stances

Why autonomous driving is closer than we think

Why older Americans are turning to pot for help with ailments

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.