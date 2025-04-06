How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4)

Zinger Key Points
- Corcept Therapeutics surged 36.28% after a successful Phase 3 trial for ovarian cancer treatment.
- Mr. Cooper Group stock jumped 28.44% on news of a $9.4B all-stock acquisition by Rocket Companies.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
The S&P400 index, which tracks the top mid-cap stocks, fell 9.1% last week and 4.8% last Friday. However, these mid-cap stocks emerged as winners. Are they in your portfolio?
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT shares surged 36.28% after the company disclosed that the ROSELLA Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR).
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP stock escalated 28.44% after the company announced Rocket Companies Inc. RKT will acquire it in a $9.4 billion all-stock deal.
- Verra Mobility Corporation VRRM shares rose 10.90%.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT stock rose 10.35% after Deutsche Bank upgraded it from Hold to Buy and announced a $13 price forecast.
- Progress Software Corporation PRGS stock upped 9.30% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW stock rose 9.24% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH stock rose 5.62%.
- Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR shares increased 5.26% after the company reported quarterly results.
- PVH Corp PVH shares gained 4.68% last week following strong Q4 financial results and the announcement of plans to enter into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program.
Photo by Sorbis via Shutterstock
CELHCelsius Holdings Inc
$35.00-2.78%
Edge Rankings
Momentum30.56
Growth1.20
Quality98.36
Value9.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CORTCorcept Therapeutics Inc
$74.42-6.24%
PVHPVH Corp
$67.002.12%
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$133.700.45%
GTGoodyear Tire & Rubber Co
$9.85-3.34%
LOARLoar Holdings Inc
$69.44-8.33%
LWLamb Weston Holdings Inc
$59.00-0.96%
PRGSProgress Software Corp
$56.17-3.14%
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$15.4011.2%
VRRMVerra Mobility Corp
$22.39-3.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in