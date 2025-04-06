April 6, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

How Some Mid Cap Stocks Outshone The S&P 400's Dramatic Drop Last Week (Mar 31-Apr 4)

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

The S&P400 index, which tracks the top mid-cap stocks, fell 9.1% last week and 4.8% last Friday. However, these mid-cap stocks emerged as winners. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT shares surged 36.28% after the company disclosed that the ROSELLA Phase 3 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival, as assessed by blinded independent central review (PFS-BICR).
  2. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP stock escalated 28.44% after the company announced Rocket Companies Inc. RKT will acquire it in a $9.4 billion all-stock deal.
  3. Verra Mobility Corporation VRRM shares rose 10.90%.
  4. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT stock rose 10.35% after Deutsche Bank upgraded it from Hold to Buy and announced a $13 price forecast.
  5. Progress Software Corporation PRGS stock upped 9.30% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  6. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW stock rose 9.24% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  7. Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH stock rose 5.62%.
  8. Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR shares increased 5.26% after the company reported quarterly results.
  9. PVH Corp PVH shares gained 4.68% last week following strong Q4 financial results and the announcement of plans to enter into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase program.

Photo by Sorbis via Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

