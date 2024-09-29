Chinese Stocks Dominate Mid Cap Space - Bilibili And XPeng Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Last week, China's central bank announced plans to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points or half a percentage point, boosting the stocks of U.S.-listed Chinese companies across sectors.
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares were up 23.48%.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares jumped 32.47%, probably due to continued strength following a report suggesting that China would issue up to $284 billion in sovereign debt as part of a stimulus.
- KANZHUN LIMITED BZ shares upped 26.63%.
- TAL Education Group TAL stock escalated 27.23%, benefiting from an aggressive monetary stimulus introduced by the People's Bank of China (PBoC).
- XPeng Inc. XPEV stock gained 32.50% last week amid continued strength following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus.
- MP Materials Corp. MP stock gained 32.40% last week after Baird raised its price forecast on the stock from $20 to $25.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s RKLB stock gained 30.92% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts.
