Chinese Stocks Dominate Mid Cap Space - Bilibili And XPeng Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Sept 23-Sept 27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Last week, China's central bank announced plans to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points or half a percentage point, boosting the stocks of U.S.-listed Chinese companies across sectors.

These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares were up 23.48%. Bilibili Inc. BILI shares jumped 32.47%, probably due to continued strength following a report suggesting that China would issue up to $284 billion in sovereign debt as part of a stimulus. KANZHUN LIMITED BZ shares upped 26.63%. TAL Education Group TAL stock escalated 27.23%, benefiting from an aggressive monetary stimulus introduced by the People's Bank of China (PBoC). XPeng Inc. XPEV stock gained 32.50% last week amid continued strength following a report suggesting China will issue up to $284 billion of sovereign debt as part of a stimulus. MP Materials Corp. MP stock gained 32.40% last week after Baird raised its price forecast on the stock from $20 to $25. Rocket Lab USA, Inc.'s RKLB stock gained 30.92% last week after several analysts raised their price forecasts.

Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock