Coeur Mining, Medical Properties Trust And RH Are Among Top 7 Mid Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (Sep 8-Sep 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE shares jumped 36.59%. The company reported positive throughput trends at the expanded Rochester Silver-Gold Mine in Nevada. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock gained 32.85% last week after reaching a global settlement agreement that restored its control over its real estate and severed its relationship with Steward Health Care. New Gold Inc. NGD shares were up 32.48%. The company provided an update on its ongoing Rainy River exploration program. RH RH stock gained 29.79% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts following the report. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock escalated 29.17%. Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST shares upped 26.89%. The company's Wilsonville, OR facility has earned LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for meeting sustainability standards in its building, operations, and maintenance. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC stock rose 26.88%.

Also Read: