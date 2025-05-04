May 4, 2025 10:47 AM 2 min read

Block, Becton Dickinson And Pilgrim's Pride Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Apr 28-May 2): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Block, Inc. XYZ shares tumbled 19.90% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Analysts slashed the price forecast on the stock.
  2. Lineage, Inc. LINE shares fell 18.93% after reporting worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Some analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  3. Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX stock dipped 17.70%  after the company cut FY25 EPS guidance despite a hike in sales outlook. The company also missed second-quarter revenue estimates. Analysts cut the price forecast on the stock.
  4. Coca-Cola COKE shares decreased 16.36%  after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter financial results.
  5. Westlake Corporation WLK stock fell 14.50% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
  6. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC stock dived 13.84% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
  7. Ecopetrol S.A. EC shares declined 12.27% probably amid a drop in oil and natural gas prices following a decline in U.S. first-quarter GDP, which could weigh on demand outlook.
  8. Alamos Gold Inc. AGI shares were down 11.59% after the company reported first-quarter results below estimates. The stock may also be down amid a drop in gold spot price.
  9. YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF stock fell 9.09%.
  10. Targa Resources, Inc. TRGP stock dived 8.87% after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.

Photo via Shutterstock

