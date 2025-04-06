S&P500 Fell 9.1% Last Week And These Large Cap Stocks Were Obliterated (Mar 31-Apr 4)

Zinger Key Points
- Micron Tech stock plunged 26.81% as tech stocks sank on tariff and supply chain worries.
- Affirm stock dropped 22.62% despite a new card partnership with Stride Bank.
Last week, shares across several sectors, mainly technology, fell as investors reacted to macro and supply chain uncertainty amid President Trump’s sweeping Liberation Day tariffs and retaliatory responses from major trading nations. The S&P 500 index fell about 9.1%.
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers. Are they in your portfolio?
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares dipped 26.81%.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares dived 25.63%.
- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG stock declined 25.18%.
- Venture Global, Inc. VG stock was down 24.82%. UBS initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and announced a price forecast of $14.
- Western Digital Corporation WDC shares plummeted 24.82%.
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC stock fell 24.37%
- Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. FCX shares decreased 24.13%
- Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock tumbled 22.98%.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock fell 22.62%. Stride Bank announced a payments program partnership with the company, through which it will become a new card issuing partner for the Affirm CardTM.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares were down 22.39%.
Image via Shutterstock
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$35.75-8.12%
Edge Rankings
Momentum83.42
Growth84.35
Quality-
Value44.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$71.00-8.07%
MUMicron Technology Inc
$64.10-13.8%
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$29.05-13.3%
GEHCGE HealthCare Technologies Inc
$60.60-15.8%
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$25.80-10.6%
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$36.21-11.1%
MFGMizuho Financial Group Inc
$4.22-14.9%
VGVenture Global Inc
$7.55-15.9%
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$30.51-10.7%
