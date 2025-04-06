April 6, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

S&P500 Fell 9.1% Last Week And These Large Cap Stocks Were Obliterated (Mar 31-Apr 4)

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Last week, shares across several sectors, mainly technology, fell as investors reacted to macro and supply chain uncertainty amid President Trump’s sweeping Liberation Day tariffs and retaliatory responses from major trading nations. The S&P 500 index fell about 9.1%.

These large-cap stocks were the worst performers. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares dipped 26.81%.
  2. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares dived 25.63%.
  3. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG stock declined 25.18%.
  4. Venture Global, Inc. VG stock was down 24.82%. UBS initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and announced a price forecast of $14.
  5. Western Digital Corporation WDC shares plummeted 24.82%.
  6. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC stock fell 24.37%
  7. Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. FCX shares decreased 24.13%
  8. Southwest Airlines Company LUV stock tumbled 22.98%.
  9. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock fell 22.62%. Stride Bank announced a payments program partnership with the company, through which it will become a new card issuing partner for the Affirm CardTM.
  10. Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shares were down 22.39%.

Image via Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

