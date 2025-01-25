Consumer Tech News (Jan 20-Jan 24): Trump Revokes Biden's AI Policies, Meta Launches New 'Edits' App To Lure TikTok Users & More

President Donald Trump on Monday revoked former President Joe Biden's comprehensive executive order on artificial intelligence as part of his first actions in office.

Biden’s AI executive order mandated that developers of AI systems posing threats to national security or public safety report the results of safety tests to the U.S. government and tasked the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop standards for safety testing.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has publicly expressed his support for President Donald Trump. This revelation comes years after he praised LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman for stopping his re-election.

Electronic Arts Inc EA reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter, now projecting a mid-single-digit decline in live services net bookings largely due to a slowdown in Global Football.

EA now expects revenue of $1.883 billion versus estimates of $2.507 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates third-quarter earnings of $1.11 per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s META Instagram announced a new video creation app called ‘Edits' to attract TikTok users.

Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity reportedly bid to merge with TikTok U.S. on Saturday, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives hinted Elon Musk's X could ultimately seal the deal amid rising speculation.

Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Ross Gerber has voiced doubts about the effectiveness of an executive order in overriding existing laws concerning the TikTok ban.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has expressed his admiration for Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, while voicing concerns about TikTok's influence on society.

LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft Corporation MSFT, has been accused by Premium users of sharing private data for AI model training without their consent.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed Elon Musk's skepticism about the ambitious Project Stargate’s $100 billion funding potential.

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly bringing its AI smarts to the Mac's Mail app with the upcoming macOS 15.4 update.

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google have decided to collaborate for developing augmented reality glasses.

