Apple's Making Your Mac's Mail Much Smarter: Here's What's Coming

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly bringing its AI smarts to the Mac’s Mail app with the upcoming macOS 15.4 update.

What Happened: In his latest weekend "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman indicated that the new Mail app will make it easier for users struggling with email overload.

The feature, which is currently exclusive to iPad and iPhone, sorts the usual flood of emails into neat categories like primary, transactions, promotions, and updates. It also prioritizes urgent emails like boarding passes.

Gurman also reported that Apple is hitting the brakes on notification summaries in iOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3. This came after complaints of inaccurate notifications.

“Rather than quickly fixing its AI models, Apple is simply pulling the plug on summaries from news and entertainment apps,” he stated.

Why It Matters: The latest update is part of Apple’s bigger push into AI. The tech giant is expected to roll out its macOS 15.3 in the coming weeks.

With this update, Mac users will finally get to play with Genmoji, Apple’s custom emoji feature.

However, Cupertino is also facing some headwinds. While Apple continues to push AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 cycle shows signs of struggle, with market share dropping to 66%.

The lack of consumer awareness around Apple Intelligence has been a challenge, according to a JPMorgan analyst.

Cupertino's AI tools arrived nearly two years after OpenAI's ChatGPT gained widespread popularity – a year and a half following the launch of AI services by Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc.‘s Google GOOG GOOGL, and a year after Amazon.com Inc. AMZN unveiled its updated Alexa.

“The totality of Apple’s generative AI vision will take at least into 2025 to fully scale,” Gurman said last year.

Apple currently has a market cap of $3.458, making it the most valuable company in the world. It is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Jan. 30.

The company reported revenue of $94.9 billion in the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $94.56 billion.

Price Action: Apple's stock rose by 0.75% on Friday, closing at $229.98. However, in after-hours trading, the shares fell by 0.21%, reaching $229.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

