Samsung, Google Team Up On AR Glasses Development, Duo To Enter Race Against Meta And Apple

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google have decided to team up to develop augmented reality glasses.

What Happened: The development was confirmed by TM Roh, the president of Samsung's Mobile Experience division, in an interview with Bloomberg.

However, the specific details and a release timeline remain undisclosed. The companies “will try to reach the quality and readiness we want as soon as possible,” he stated.

The development follows the introduction of Samsing's Project Moohan, a mixed-reality headset, that operates on Google’s Android XR platform.

The South Korean giant is still finalizing the release date and price for this product, expected to launch in 2026, the report noted.

According to Roh, the company is trying to ensure there is sufficient content available for the device for which Samsung and Google are partnering with third-party developers.

Why It Matters: Samsung-Google collaboration will compete with major players like Meta Platforms Inc. META and Apple Inc. AAPL in the rapidly growing AR market.

Meta plans to introduce its AR glasses, named Artemis, in 2027. Apple has been secretive about its AR ambitions.

Last year, Meta also unveiled its Orion AR glasses, described as an “impressive demo” but not intended for consumer sale. In 2024, Snap Inc. SNAP has also entered the AR space with its smart glasses.

Notably, Google’s earlier AR venture, Google Glass Enterprise, was discontinued in 2023 due to challenges like privacy concerns.

