Mobileye, Palantir Tech And Affirm Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan 6-10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Constellation Brands shares reported worse-than-expected results and lowered its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance and sales growth outlook.
- Pacific Gas & Electric shares fell likely due to affected by the wildfires in California.
These nine large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares declined 21.83% amid overall market weakness due to a rise in yields.
- Edison International EIX stock fell 18.76%, probably due to wildfires in California.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ stock dipped 18.31% after the company reported worse-than-expected results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance and sales growth outlook.
- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PCG stock declined 14.19%, probably due to wildfires in California.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation ON stock declined 12.59% after Truist Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price forecast from $85 to $60.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM stock fell 11.52% amid overall market weakness, driven by a rise in yields.
- Coherent Corp. COHR shares decreased 10.66%, probably due to overall market weakness following recent economic data and a rise in yields.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares decreased 10.55%, probably due to overall market weakness.
- The Campbell’s Company CPB stock lost 10.22% last week. Wells Fargo lowered the price forecast on the stock from $45 to $43 but maintained an equal-weight rating.
