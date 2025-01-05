January 5, 2025 9:33 AM 1 min read

Rivian, Mobileye And Arm Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec 30-Jan 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

  • Rivian Automotive shares gained 17.45% on Q4 production and delivery figures.
  • Arm Holdings stock gained 8.78% last week, continuing the momentum of 2024's rally.

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares escalated 17.45% after the company disclosed its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.
  2. FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI stock surged 16.59% after the company launched a strategic capital initiative in partnership with institutional investors.
  3. Vistra Corp. VST shares jumped 12.66% after UBS raised its price forecast on the stock from $161 to $174.
  4. Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares rose 11.45%.
  5. Equinor ASA EQNR stock surged 11.06% after the company announced it had received $3B in financing for its U.S. Empire Wind 1 project.
  6. Constellation Energy Corporation CEG shares increased 10.39% after the company announced it won $1 billion in combined contracts from the U.S. General Services Administration.
  7. Ecopetrol S.A. EC stock was up 9.40% after the company confirmed an agreement with Repsol to purchase its interest in the Exploration and Production Contract (E&P Contract) for Block CPO-09.
  8. Permian Resources Corporation PR shares upped 9.16%.
  9. Devon Energy Corporation DVN stock increased 9.06%.
  10. Arm Holdings plc ARM stock gained 8.78% last week, continuing the momentum of 2024’s rally.

Photo Courtesy of Rivian

