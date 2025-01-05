Rivian, Mobileye And Arm Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec 30-Jan 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Rivian Automotive shares gained 17.45% on Q4 production and delivery figures.
- Arm Holdings stock gained 8.78% last week, continuing the momentum of 2024's rally.
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares escalated 17.45% after the company disclosed its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI stock surged 16.59% after the company launched a strategic capital initiative in partnership with institutional investors.
- Vistra Corp. VST shares jumped 12.66% after UBS raised its price forecast on the stock from $161 to $174.
- Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares rose 11.45%.
- Equinor ASA EQNR stock surged 11.06% after the company announced it had received $3B in financing for its U.S. Empire Wind 1 project.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG shares increased 10.39% after the company announced it won $1 billion in combined contracts from the U.S. General Services Administration.
- Ecopetrol S.A. EC stock was up 9.40% after the company confirmed an agreement with Repsol to purchase its interest in the Exploration and Production Contract (E&P Contract) for Block CPO-09.
- Permian Resources Corporation PR shares upped 9.16%.
- Devon Energy Corporation DVN stock increased 9.06%.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM stock gained 8.78% last week, continuing the momentum of 2024’s rally.
Photo Courtesy of Rivian
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$16.4524.1%
CEGConstellation Energy Corp
$253.404.45%
COKECoca-Cola Consolidated Inc
$1321.983.28%
DVNDevon Energy Corp
$33.961.68%
ECEcopetrol SA
$8.250.36%
EQNREquinor ASA
$25.252.77%
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$151.404.82%
MBLYMobileye Global Inc
$21.869.19%
OVVOvintiv Inc
$41.790.43%
PRPermian Resources Corp
$15.141.88%
VSTVistra Corp
$163.459.21%
