Teva Pharmaceutical, Li Auto, And Darden Restaurants Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (December 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA stock escalated 33.88% after the company and Sanofi SA SNY announced that primary endpoints were met in the Phase 2b trial of Duvakitug for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
- Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO shares surged 12.85%.
- Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI stock rose 12.54% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and issued an FY25 revenue outlook. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares upped 10.91%. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage with an Equal-Weight rating and a price forecast of $55.
- Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK shares increased 9.70% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Jabil Inc. JBL stock upped 7.30% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and revenues. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX stock rose 6.88%. The FDA approved Crenessity (crinecerfont) capsules and oral solution as an adjunctive treatment to glucocorticoid replacement to control androgens in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
- GameStop Corporation GME stock was up 6.54% last week, continuing strength from Q3 earnings.
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd RDY stock increased 6.29%.
- Li Auto Inc. LI shares upped 6.13% last week.
