Super Micro Computer, lululemon And Roku Are Among Top 11 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec 2-Dec 6): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- An internal investigation led by Super Micro Special Committee found 'no evidence of misconduct or fraud' involving management or the board.
- Lululemon Athletica climbed 24.62% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
These eleven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares jumped 51.61% after the company reported second-quarter results, and multiple firms raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI stock escalated 34.59% last week. An internal investigation led by its Special Committee found "no evidence of misconduct or fraud" involving management or the board.
- DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares rose 34.26% after the company reported third-quarter results and issued better-than-expected guidance. Several analysts raised their price forecasts for the stock.
- Rubrik, Inc. RBRK stock rocketed 27.17% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU climbed 24.62% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, and analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.
- Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG stock grew 22.51% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and fourth-quarter guidance. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL shares surged 22.46% after the company reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter and analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU stock rose 21.86% last week on analyst commentary from Needham, which maintained a "Buy" rating and reiterated the $100 price target.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock upped 21.33% last week.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. AAL shares increased 19.83% after it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter and full-year outlook.
- Applovin Corporation APP stock jumped 19.23% after some analysts boosted the price forecast.
