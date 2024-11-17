Shopify, Disney And Coinbase Were Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (November 11-15): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- MicroStrategy Inc.’s MSTR stock gained 25.97% last week amid the sharp rise in Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP shares escalated 24.53% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and several analysts revised their price targets on the stock.
- Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM gained 20.80% last week. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $52 to $55.
- Walt Disney Company DIS stock upped 16.22% after announcing fourth-quarter results. Analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Spotify Technology SPOT stock upped 14.39% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and analysts boosted price targets.
- Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. SQ stock increased by 13.06%. Several analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares gained 12.97% last week. The company recently announced it acquired on-chain payments platform Utopia Labs. A sharp rise in Bitcoin price also played a part.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR stock upped 12.64%. The company announced it renewed its multi-year enterprise agreement with Rio Tinto for an additional four years of access to its AI platform. It also plans to transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB shares increased 11.82% after the company reported third-quarter results and raised its FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES shares rose 11.37% after the company reported third-quarter financial results.
