The Week Kamala Harris Lost (Nov 4-8), These Large Cap Stocks Lost Big

When Kamala Harris lost the 2024 U.S. election last week, these ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares dipped 12.53% last week despite a third-quarter earnings beat due to a weak vaccine demand slowdown. Several analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
- Honda Motor Company, Ltd. HMC stock tumbled 11.46% on a decline in the first-half profit and reduced annual profit forecast.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM shares declined 10.67% after the company revised its FY24 guidance.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS stock fell 10.53% after it reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results and cut its FY25 net sales outlook.
- AstraZeneca PLC AZN shares decreased 9.72% following a report suggesting that the company’s insurance fraud involved senior executives in China.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS stock was down 9.60% after the company reported third-quarter results, and several analysts cut the price forecast on the stock.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI shares fell 9.29% after it reported third-quarter financial results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock declined 8.64%, probably due to Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. Investors may be assessing Trump’s policies regarding solar and renewable energy.
- POSCO HOLDINGS INC. PKX shares were down 8.42%.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND stock fell 8.22%.
